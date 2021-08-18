T-Mobile issues statement in response to the latest cyber attack which affects the data of millions
So, T-Mobile has once again experienced a significant cyber attack which the carrier says this time may have exposed millions of customer’s personal data and accounts, with the possibility that further information was snatched by the perpetrators. The carrier says that it is still investigating the incident but it can already confirm that the attackers managed to access the details of more than 40 million people who had applied for T-Mobile credit, as well as 7.8million postpaid customers.www.talkandroid.com
Comments / 0