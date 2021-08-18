Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man Who Broke Into His House, Police Say

By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said a homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his Dallas home on Diceman Avenue.

It happened on August 18. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the accused robber deceased. The homeowner told police he feared for his life, which is why he shot the man multiple times. He was interviewed by detectives with the Homicide Unit and was released pending a referral to a Dallas County grand jury.

Police haven’t released the name of the man who was  killed.

