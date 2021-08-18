Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Poll finds growing support for voter ID requirements

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5Ls9_0bVLltWi00

A large majority of voters support laws requiring photo identification, according to a new poll from an election integrity group conducted as Democrats push for sweeping elections reforms.

A poll released this week from the Honest Elections Project found 81 percent of voters surveyed support requiring every voter to show a photo ID to cast a ballot.

The poll found support for voter ID laws rose by 4 percentage points from March to July, and it increased by 13 percentage points among Black voters surveyed.

While some Democrats have raised concerns that voter ID requirements will disenfranchise low-income voters who may not have a photo ID, 74 percent of those surveyed for the poll said they support providing free identification to voters who need one rather than doing away with ID requirements.

The poll was conducted by the Honest Elections Project, a nonpartisan group led by Jason Snead, who previously worked at the conservative Heritage Foundation. It surveyed 1,200 registered voters nationwide from July 8 to 17, and it has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The survey findings were released just before Democrats on Tuesday introduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a signature elections bill that party leaders have touted as a major priority despite an unclear path to passage through Congress.

The newly introduced legislation will seek to reinstate the oversight power of the Voting Rights Act, which has been cut down in recent years.

The bill named after the civil rights icon follows efforts from Democrats to pass the For The People Act, a massive elections package that has run into opposition in the Senate.

President Biden and other Democrats have called for Congress to pass voting rights legislation as GOP-led states like Texas, Arizona and Georgia enact tougher voting laws that critics argue will make it more difficult for some Americans to vote. The new laws add ID requirements and additional layers to vote by mail or via absentee ballot following record turnout in the 2020 election.

Biden has likened the new laws to "Jim Crow on steroids." The Honest Elections Project poll found those attacks may contribute to distrust in elections, however, as 56 percent of voters surveyed said they are worried such rhetoric could lead to doubt in future results.

Comments / 8

The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Id#Steroids#Democrats#Heritage Foundation#Gop#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
ElectionsPosted by
CBS News

Texas GOP renews efforts to pass voting bill

Texas lawmakers are hearing public testimony Monday on state Republicans' restrictive voting bill. Democrats' efforts to delay or block passage of the measure by fleeing the state fell apart last week. CBS News Political Reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more on Texas as well as the Arizona election audit.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Only half of Florida voters support re-electing DeSantis and Rubio, but they’re still polling ahead of likely Democratic challengers

Slightly more than a year in advance of Florida’s gubernatorial primary, a poll released Wednesday found Democrat Charlie Crist in a slightly better position than Nikki Fried as the candidate to go up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The survey, paid for by the gaming company BUSR and conducted by a well-rated firm, Susquehanna Polling and Research, found DeSantis with 46% of the vote to ...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Poll finds slight majority support parent control in school mask debate

(The Center Square) – A slight majority of recently polled Floridians agree with Gov. Ron DeSantis that parents should determine if their children should wear masks in school, but a majority disapprove of the governor’s stance in banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from patrons and employees. The school...
Phoenix, AZYuma Daily Sun

Group seeks voter ID on early ballots

PHOENIX – An organization that is trying to block a public vote on the tax cuts approved by Republican lawmakers now is funding an initiative to impose new restrictions on voters before they can cast a ballot. The proposal by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club would add a requirement that...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Coalition To Launch Arizona Voter ID Ballot Initiative

Phoenix, AZ – On Monday, a political committee, Arizonans for Voter ID, filed the “Arizonans for Voter ID Act” ballot initiative with the Secretary of State’s Office. Organizers say the initiative will make it easier to vote, but harder to cheat. The initiative is supported by a growing list of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Poll from progressive group finds bipartisan support for voting rights bill

A poll from the progressive group Data For Progress shows widespread support for a set of voting rights reforms being pushed by Democrats in Congress, suggesting that the issue could be an area where the party could achieve another much-needed public image win before the midterms.In data released by the group on Wednesday, roughly 35 per cent of likely GOP voters and and even 50 per cent of independent voters say they support the For The People Act when told about the legislation’s anti-gerrymandering and anti-dark money provisions. The legislation is also supported by eight in ten Democrats.Individual pieces...
ElectionsPosted by
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine and mask mandates supported by majority of voters, except Republicans, new poll shows

COVID-19 vaccine requirements and mask mandates approved by local governments are supported by a majority of American voters, a new Morning Consult/POLITICO poll shows. Majorities across many demographics — except Republicans — say they’d back their local leaders requiring vaccination for municipal employees, indoor diners, and residents and visitors heading to gyms and entertainment venues. Similarly, more than 60% of the roughly 2,000 surveyed said they support local-level mask requirements for office workers and patrons of indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment spots.
PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Other voices: Quorum in Legislature met, action on voting bill can begin

Texas Democratic legislators’ walkout only postponed the inevitable. After leaving the state Capitol in May and breaking a quorum to stop passage of controversial bills — a walkout that ended the regular session and lasted through one 30-day special session — lawmakers started trickling in, and on Thursday enough had returned to make quorum and enable action on the bills.

Comments / 8

Community Policy