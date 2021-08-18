Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

What's fresh at St. Louis-area farmers markets this week

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at area farmers markets you will find winter squash such as delicata, acorn, butternut and spaghetti squash as well as sweet corn, peppers, cantaloupe, watermelon, sweet onions, peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers, raspberries, blackberries, new potatoes, onions, garlic, squash, zucchini, kale, Swiss chard, beans, eggplant, carrots, beets, microgreens and green onions. To help you use that corn, here is a recipe from a previous Let’s Eat section for Grilled White Corn Soup With Leeks and Roasted Peppers.

