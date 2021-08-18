Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

800-CEO READ co-founder Jack Covert dies at age 77

By Rich Kirchen
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Covert, who was the co-founder of Porchlight Book Company (formerly 800-CEO READ), died on Aug. 13 at age 77.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#800 Ceo Read Co#Porchlight Book Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
TheWrap

Nickolas Davatzes, A+E Networks Founder, Dies at 79

Nickolas “Nick” Davatzes, the founder of A+E Networks, died Saturday at the age of 79. “Nick Davatzes made an indispensable contribution to the growth and success of A+E,” said Frank A. Bennack Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst. “Additionally, if any individual can be thought of as the father of The HISTORY Channel, the highly successful franchise born out of A+E, it was Nick. He was an incredibly talented and strongly committed head of both channels for decades when they grew to domestic and international prominence. He was, importantly, for me, for Steve Swartz and all of Nick’s friends at Hearst, a beloved colleague who will be deeply missed. Our condolences go to his wonderful family and all who loved him.”
CelebritiesNME

Zion I founder Steve “Baba Zumbi” Gaines dies aged 49

Steve “Baba Zumbi” Gaines, California rapper and founder of the hip-hop group Zion I, has died aged 49. According to a statement from Gaines’ family, he passed away Friday morning (August 13th) at Alta Bates Hospital in San Fransisco, California. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the death is being...
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Rise Foods Appoints Board Chair

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrico "Rick" Paolone as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) to Sell Xome Valuations Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Xome Valuations business to Voxtur Analytics Corp.. The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions. Consideration for the sale is not material.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Producer of “Queens of the Show”: Allison Pastor must pay penalty after resigning

“Every contract has a penalty, Any contract of any person has it, but we always appeal to conciliation so that no one leaves with a bad taste. This morning (yesterday) there is already a conversation from Allison’s manager with the administrative part of the production company, no longer even of the production. They are going to sit down and talk ”, he told the Trome newspaper.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Marilyn Eastman Dies: ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Actress & Producer Was 87

Marilyn Eastman, an actress who played key roles in the production of George A. Romero’s 1968 zombie classic Night of the Living Dead, has died. Her son John Eastman announced the news on Facebook. She was 87. As Helen Cooper, Eastman is trapped in a farmhouse by the film’s titular ghouls, then killed with a masonry trowel before herself reanimating. Eastman also did makeup on the horror classic and played a zombie seen eating an insect. But more importantly, Eastman was vice president of a Pittsburgh-based industrial film firm called Hardman Associates, Inc. and one of the two executives Romero approached about...
RetailMiddletown Press

How Success Happened for Monica Royer, Founder and CEO of Monica + Andy

Monica Royer is the founder and CEO of Monica + Andy, a children and family brand that provides products, resources and support to raise a family. Royer's entrepreneurial journey began a bit differently, as it started in a delivery room instead of a boardroom. After realizing the clothes provided for her newborn daughter were irritating her sensitive skin, Royer set out in search of high-quality clothing and essentials free of the harsh chemicals and irritants commonly used on baby and kid clothing. When she couldn’t find easily accessible options that met her high standards, she decided to make them herself — and the idea for Monica + Andy was born.
New York City, NYperfumerflavorist.com

Great Jones Distillery and Harlem Candle Co. Debut Speakeasy Candle

On August 21st, 2021, Manhattan celebrated the official grand opening of the Great Jones Distilling Company, the first whiskey distillery to appear in New York City since Prohibition in the 1920s. To celebrate the launch, Great Jones partnered with fragrance brand, Harlem Candle Co., to develop the Great Jones Distillery’s signature scent.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nevion Founder Thomas Heinzer Named CEO

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a provider of virtualized media production technologies, has announced that company founder Thomas Heinzer has been appointed as the CEO of Nevion, effective from 20 August 2021. The appointment follows the departure of Geir Bryn-Jensen to pursue new projects. Nevion’s existing management team remains unchanged. Nevion was acquired...
HealthPosted by
whowhatwear

How Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Fertility Afton Vechery Is Empowering Women

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
aiptcomics

‘Echolands’ #1 oozes great masterpiece potential

Echolands is, out the gate, a book all but screaming its ambitions. It’s in the formatting of the book, sure — the landscape widescreen spread of two standard pages laid side by side announces a breathtaking potential scope — but it’s also in the fine details, the narrator’s tale, the wide sweep of action.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

NeuExcell Therapeutics names Russ Addis as Vice President, Research

August 23, 2021. State College, Pennsylvania - NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc. (www.neuexcell.com) today announced the appointment of Russ Addis, Ph.D. to the new position of Vice President, Research, effective immediately. Dr. Addis will report directly to Dr. Ronald HW Lorijn, Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee the Company's gene therapy programs....
Corvallis, ORoregonstate.edu

Julie A. Adams named Human Factors and Ergonomics Society fellow

Computer science researcher Julie A. Adams has been elected as a 2021 Human Factors and Ergonomics Society fellow. Adams is the College of Engineering Dean’s Professor and the associate director of research for OSU’s Collaborative Robotics and Intelligent Systems Institute. The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, founded in 1957, is...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

Lil Nas X teams up with old employer Taco Bell for new role

Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in his pre-fame days. Now, he’s teaming up with the fast-food chain in a whole new way. The singer has been appointed as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, meaning he’ll be collaborating with the company on exciting new brand experiences. In...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Francis Mossman death: Spartacus Vengeance star dies at 33

Spartacus actor Francis Mossman has died at the age of 33, his agent has confirmed.The New Zealand-born actor portrayed Vitus in the US television series Spartacus: Vengeance, and appeared in the soap opera Shortland Street and the YouTube series The Horizon.In a statement, his agent wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whÄnau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers.”“WhÄnau” is a Maori word that translates to “extended family”.The message added: “Always a ray of light and a well...
Movieswgnradio.com

New movie Notorious Nick stars a beloved classic television actor: My Three Sons’ Barry Livingston (Ernie) and brother Stan (Chip) joins in!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with former child actor Barry Livingston to talk about his new film (now in theaters and available for streaming rental) called Notorious Nick. Based on the true story of famed MMA fighter Nick Newell, it’s a feel good story of overcoming disability to reach the heights. Then Barry goes back in time to reminisce about his childhood years as a star of the great classic TV show “My Three Sons,” as well as life on the studio lot with Lucy, Dick Van Dyke and so many more. Barry gets surprised when his brother Stan (who played Chip on My Three Sons) joins the conversation and the boys have fun telling stories about the series regulars like Fred MacMurray, Bill Frawley (the former Fred Mertz who played Bub on MTS) and his replacement William Demerest. A fun walk down memory lane. FOLLOWED by a bonus unexpected interview of Stan. When the interview was scheduled to begin, turns out Barry was stuck in his car out of gas!! So I proceeded with Stan and then Barry got on board down the line. So rather than delete the extra footage and additional stories told by Stan, we add that conversation here as a “bonus track.” Enjoy!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy