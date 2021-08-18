800-CEO READ co-founder Jack Covert dies at age 77

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with former child actor Barry Livingston to talk about his new film (now in theaters and available for streaming rental) called Notorious Nick. Based on the true story of famed MMA fighter Nick Newell, it’s a feel good story of overcoming disability to reach the heights. Then Barry goes back in time to reminisce about his childhood years as a star of the great classic TV show “My Three Sons,” as well as life on the studio lot with Lucy, Dick Van Dyke and so many more. Barry gets surprised when his brother Stan (who played Chip on My Three Sons) joins the conversation and the boys have fun telling stories about the series regulars like Fred MacMurray, Bill Frawley (the former Fred Mertz who played Bub on MTS) and his replacement William Demerest. A fun walk down memory lane. FOLLOWED by a bonus unexpected interview of Stan. When the interview was scheduled to begin, turns out Barry was stuck in his car out of gas!! So I proceeded with Stan and then Barry got on board down the line. So rather than delete the extra footage and additional stories told by Stan, we add that conversation here as a “bonus track.” Enjoy!!