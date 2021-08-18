800-CEO READ co-founder Jack Covert dies at age 77
Jack Covert, who was the co-founder of Porchlight Book Company (formerly 800-CEO READ), died on Aug. 13 at age 77.www.bizjournals.com
Jack Covert, who was the co-founder of Porchlight Book Company (formerly 800-CEO READ), died on Aug. 13 at age 77.www.bizjournals.com
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
Comments / 0