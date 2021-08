EAST LANSING, MI - A record influx of applicants is driving a bigger and more diverse first-year class this fall at Michigan State University. At least 9,200 students will set foot on the East Lansing campus for their first semesters on Sep. 1, an increase of more than 8% from last year, MSU officials said. The new class in 2019 saw “more than 8,500 students” per a university release at the time, and the 2020 class saw 8,228 new students.