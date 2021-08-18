Whistling Wild Cards: THE NORTHERN TRUST
In less than six weeks, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will lead a group of 12 players into a high-stakes atmosphere at Whistling Straits. Currently only two of those 12 spots (Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson) are officially spoken for, although the automatic qualifiers continue to take shape each week. But half of Stricker’s roster won’t earn an auto bid – instead they’ll rely on a call from the captain telling them to suit up for Wisconsin.www.rydercup.com
