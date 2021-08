Atlantic Beach, a historically Black town that attracts thousands each year for the Grand Strand’s Black Bike Week, lost nearly half its population in the last decade. The town shrunk from 334 people to just 195. It stands out as one of the very few areas in Horry County that lost population between 2010 and 2020. Most other areas, including Conway, Garden City, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, all increased in population.