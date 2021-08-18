Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, AL

Lee County Schools to quarantine close contact persons not vaccinated or masked

wrbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An alarming rise in the number of children getting sick with COVID-19 is prompting the Lee County School system to update its policy. The school system is keeping masks optional for students. However, starting Wednesday, August 18, all close contact staff or students, anyone within 3 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or longer, who are not fully vaccinated or not wearing a mask will be sent home and required to stay at home for ten whole days.

www.wrbl.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Lee County, AL
Health
City
Auburn, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Vaccinations#The Lee#Covid#Wrbl#Opelika City Schools#The Pediatric Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 3

Community Policy