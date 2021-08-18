LA Rams: Masks mandate may incentivize eating SoFi food
Is this a new marketing ploy to get fans to purchase overpriced food and drink at SoFi Stadium? Of course not. It’s simply the LA Rams organization following the regulations and guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health as per the revised order issued on August 17, 2021, which impacts outdoor mega-events (defined as any outdoor event with an attendance of 10,000 persons or greater). This is the first revision to the LA Rams attendance policy so far this year.ramblinfan.com
Comments / 0