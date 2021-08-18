LA Rams: Masks mandate may incentivize eating SoFi food

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Chargers faced off with the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game at SoFi Stadium Sunday, but despite the 15-10 loss and new COVID-19 safety restrictions, fans said they were just excited to watch the Bolts play in person. The Bolt Family is certainly excited, but some said that they still feel a little new to Los Angeles. “It’s amazing, but I don’t think the City of LA will accept it yet because we’re from San Diego,” said Joe Kelly, who is hopeful his team will bring a Super Bowl to LA to the new stadium in...