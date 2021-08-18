Cancel
Broncos' McTelvin Agim: Back at practice

 6 days ago

Agim (groin) returned to practice Monday and might play in the preseason matchup against Seattle on Saturday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Agim missed the preseason opener against Minnesota, but he appears to be on track to return to action this weekend. The 2020 third-round pick appeared in 10 games as a rookie, registering 141 defensive snaps and eight tackles. Agim will compete with Jonathan Harris for starting reps along Denver's defensive line.

