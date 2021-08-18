Cancel
How to Save Network Bandwidth by Playing Video at a Lower Resolution on Windows 11

By Zarmeen Shahzad
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you watch movies or stream videos, you want to get the highest possible resolution. However, if you have a bad internet connection, this can be a problem. Some apps detect a weak network connection and automatically play the videos at a lower resolution. However, not all apps can do this. As a result, you may not be able to stream the video. Windows 11 has a setting that allows you to save bandwidth by playing videos at a low resolution. This tutorial will address this and show how to save network bandwidth by playing video at a lower resolution on Windows 11.

