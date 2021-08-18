Jane Fonda Talks Cannabis, Hemp: 'We Have To Phase Out Fossil Fuels From Our Economy, And We Have To Do It Quickly'
In a room upholstered with pictures of her many idols sits Jane Fonda, an evergreen icon so cross-generational she’s revered by grandparents, parents and their kids alike. Looking over her, from the wall, are Harvey Milk, Rosa Parks, Millicent Rogers – who happens to be an ancestor of Jane’s, as well as Cesar Chávez, Dolores Huerta, Howard Zinn, and Jane’s father.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0