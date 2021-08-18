Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Dealing with muscle strain
Humphrey (lower body) sustained a muscle strain Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Humphrey was able to limp to the locker room under his own power after he slipped in a one-on-one drill Tuesday, but coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the 25-year-old to miss much time. The 2017 first-rounder may be available for Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ravens limit him as a precautionary measure.www.cbssports.com
