Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Dealing with muscle strain

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Humphrey (lower body) sustained a muscle strain Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Humphrey was able to limp to the locker room under his own power after he slipped in a one-on-one drill Tuesday, but coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he doesn't expect the 25-year-old to miss much time. The 2017 first-rounder may be available for Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ravens limit him as a precautionary measure.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield: Who will have the better 2021?

For the first time in a long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not near favorites to take home the AFC North crown. In the 2021 NFL season, it is the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns that are expected to duke it out for the division title. A lot of that has to do with the presence of Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield on their respective rosters.
NFLESPN

Ravens' Tyler Huntley goes from beating Lamar Jackson to backing him up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tyler Huntley doesn’t have the draft pedigree or experience of many of the other No. 2 quarterbacks in the NFL. What Huntley does have is a knack for coming on top, which is why the Baltimore Ravens believe he can serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson.
NFLrussellstreetreport.com

Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope

Russell Street Report Street Talk Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope. Lamar Jackson probably feels immortal. He’s a few years removed from winning the NFL MVP award and is one of the league’s most dynamic players. Jackson, however, has been taken down twice by COVID-19, which shows the young athlete is...
NFLarcamax.com

Mike Preston: Ravens and Lamar Jackson agree there is no rush to get a deal done. That's a good thing.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed to reach consensus on their contract negotiations as both sides agreed there was no rush to get a deal done. Because Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reportedly agreed over the weekend to a six-year extension worth $258 million, a domino effect was expected with Jackson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, all of whom were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL 25 Under 25: Nick Bosa, Fred Warner headline 2021 young stars

Even though Tom Brady continues to dominate the NFL at age 44, a bright crop of young talent is beginning to emerge across the league. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Quenton Nelson are all 25 years old, making them ineligible for this list. Still, from former MVPs and Pro Bowlers to 2021 draftees, the group of players under 25 remains stacked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy