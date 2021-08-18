The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Reveals New Character Posters

The new series focuses on Geralt of Rivia's mentor, Vesemir, voiced by Theo James. The world of The Witcher is expanding in a major way, and it begins with Nightmare of the Wolf, a new anime-inspired movie set years before the events of the main Witcher series starring Henry Cavill. It tells the story of Vesemir (voiced by Theo James), Geralt of Rivia's mentor. Through him, we learn a lot about the history and mythology of The Witcher that will ultimately set viewers up nicely for the events of the show's second season. We get to see inside Kaer Morhen, where Witchers from the School of the Wolf are trained; we get to see the inevitable sacking of Kaer Morhen when humans, fearful of the Witchers, laid siege to the fortress; and we get to see a pivotal adventure for young Vesemir before we meet him in live-action form through Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia. Also, we get another Witcher bathtub moment. Animated or not, it's pretty steamy. —Nick Romano.