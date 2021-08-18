The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Reveals New Character Posters
The Witcher is easily one of the most popular original live-action series that Netflix has in its current roster, taking us into new adventure of Geralt of Rivia, but the streaming service isn't stopping here, as an upcoming animated film is set to explore the past of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is set to arrive on Netflix on August 23rd, not just further exploring this world of magic and mysticism, but giving us insight into the earlier days of Vesemir and how he was set on the path to becoming a Witcher himself.comicbook.com
Comments / 0