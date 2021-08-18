Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Swipes bag in loss Tuesday

Foltynewicz (2-11) allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out six across seven innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Thursday. Foltynewicz had one of his best outings of the season, but was outdone by opposing pitcher Marco Gonzalez, who gave up one run in a complete-game effort. Foltynewicz allowed two solo home runs to lose the lead, one by J.P. Crawford and the other by Jake Fraley. The right-hander has a 5.66 ERA and 1.30 WHIP this season but has allowed three or fewer runs in his last three starts.