Rangers' Charlie Culberson: Swipes bag in loss Tuesday

Culberson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners. Culberson singled and stole second off Tyler Anderson in the second inning. It was his seventh steal of the season. He rides a current seven-game hitting streak, which is his second-longest streak of the year. The 32-year-old is slashing .249/.304/.383 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored in 231 plate appearances. He continues to see the majority of his plate appearances against lefties.

