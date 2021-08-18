Xbox's Accessibility Guidelines tackle the misconception that accessibility is expensive

With Psychonauts 2 right around the corner, fans are eager to jump back into the adventures of Raz and the mind. Being that the game is coming hugely from Microsoft and Xbox, some are wondering if the highly-anticipated sequel will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. It almost looks like a perfect addition to the Nintendo library, but will it be coming to the plucky handheld? Here’s all you need to know on whether or not Psychonauts 2 will be launching onto the Nintendo Switch.