Xbox's Accessibility Guidelines tackle the misconception that accessibility is expensive
This feature is part of PC Gamer's Accessibility Week, running from August 16, where we're exploring accessible games, hardware, mods and more. Creating a game requires a process of constant decision making and design rethinks through which the final user experience is plumbed together. It may seem predominantly preference when deciding on the colour of a menu or whether users are able to adjust the HUD, but there is, more often than not, a correct answer. To choose wisely, or to hand that decision over to players, is the key to making games more accessible.www.pcgamer.com
