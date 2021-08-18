Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox's Accessibility Guidelines tackle the misconception that accessibility is expensive

By Jacob Ridley
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is part of PC Gamer's Accessibility Week, running from August 16, where we're exploring accessible games, hardware, mods and more. Creating a game requires a process of constant decision making and design rethinks through which the final user experience is plumbed together. It may seem predominantly preference when deciding on the colour of a menu or whether users are able to adjust the HUD, but there is, more often than not, a correct answer. To choose wisely, or to hand that decision over to players, is the key to making games more accessible.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misconception#Game Mechanics#Hud#Disability#Hud#Xag#Ui#The Xbox Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

PC Gamers Now Have Native Access To Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming

Gamers on the PC now have native access to the cloud gaming features of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced this morning. While Xbox Game Pass has offered cloud gaming on PC since earlier this year, the feature wasn’t actually available through the Xbox app. So, if you wanted to stream...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The upcoming console release of Surgeon Simulator 2 will be available through Xbox Game Pass from launch, developer Bossa Studios has revealed. Access All Areas will feature a year’s worth of updates from the PC release, new gameplay, and improved character models for Kamal, Heather, Penny, and Milo. on Xbox Series X/S, the game will run at 4K and 60 FPS with support for Smart Delivery.
Video GamesTom's Guide

How to access PS5's secret web browser

The PS5 offers most of the features of its predecessor. However, one function that was available on PS4 but has been curiously omitted from the PS5 is a web browser. Well, at least it appeared to be missing, as it turns out that the latest PlayStation 5 in fact had a web browser all along.
InternetTechCrunch

Twitter’s web redesign isn’t as accessible as it should be, experts say

Most noticeably, tweets now appear in “Chirp,” Twitter’s proprietary typeface, and the display has even more visual contrast between the background and text. Other updates made the interface less cluttered, removing unnecessary divider lines. For people with low vision, high-contrast design can make websites more legible, but the current contrast level is so high that it’s causing strain for some users. Twitter far exceeds the minimum contrast standards set by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which provides recommendations for making websites accessible to disabled people. But web accessibility isn’t one-size fits all — while some users may need a high-contrast display, others who suffer from chronic migraines might require a more muted experience. Research has also shown that dyslexic people tend to read faster when presented with lower-contrast text.
Computersgitconnected.com

Github Access Authorisation Access Change Made Easy

Github support for password authentication replaced with a personal access token. Beginning 13 Aug 2021, if you try to push to your Github repo, you probably will receive the below message. remote: Support for password authentication was removed on August 13, 2021. Please use a personal access token instead.remote: Please...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Most games today still hide common, avoidable accessibility issues

Designing for accessibility in games is about making the intended depth and immersion available to the widest range of players. As disabled people know, there has always been demand for this in games, and that demand isn't limited to a tiny audience. Here's a great recent example: Naughty Dog published statistics showing 9.5 million players have used the accessibility options in Uncharted 4, a far bigger number than some designers and players might assume.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

5 often overlooked videogame accessibility features

The game accessibility features that get the most attention are naturally the big ones, such as high contrast modes, subtitles, and Xbox Adaptive Controller support. Tucked away within most games, however, are subtler features that are often taken for granted. Not everyone is aware that these simple options are in fact accessibility features in the first place.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

A recent Windows 10 update broke Alt+Tab switching on some PCs, here's how to fix it

Of all the features in Windows 10, bouncing around between apps and windows by pressing Alt+Tab might be the most useful one. If not, it surely ranks right up there as one of the best Windows shortcuts and tricks. So it is with added dismay that a recent update to Windows 10 appears to have broken the functionality for some users, because of a weird bug that seemingly has nothing to do with the feature (more on that in a moment).
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Does Steam Deck Support Cross-Platform Crossplay?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. With the announcement of Valve’s upcoming mobile gaming PC/console hybrid the Steam Deck, many are wondering what other platforms gamers with a Steam Deck can play together with. Luckily, there’s good news: the Steam Deck is a full-fat PC, so it can play with PC gamers everywhere, and if any game supports cross-platform crossplay on PC, it’ll support that on Steam Deck, too.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Is Psychonauts 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?

With Psychonauts 2 right around the corner, fans are eager to jump back into the adventures of Raz and the mind. Being that the game is coming hugely from Microsoft and Xbox, some are wondering if the highly-anticipated sequel will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. It almost looks like a perfect addition to the Nintendo library, but will it be coming to the plucky handheld? Here’s all you need to know on whether or not Psychonauts 2 will be launching onto the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

What's next for Xbox accessibility tech? Microsoft isn't sure.

The inclusive lead at Microsoft Devices says he's not sure what's next for Xbox accessibility tech. Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller has won awards for its design and helping people get into gaming. The lead says that "all the low hanging fruit has kind of been picked." Among tech giants, Microsoft...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

F1 2021 Re-enables 3D Audio on PS5 with Patch 1.07

F1 2021 is an unsurprisingly excellent racing sim and an absolute treat for fans of the sport, but since its launch, the game has been seeing some technical issues on the PS5 in particular. Ray-tracing had to be temporarily disabled and then re-enabled, which was followed by 3D audio being disabled earlier this month.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Minecraft Dungeons heads to Steam next month

For its entire existence so far, Minecraft Dungeons has existed in two places on PC: Xbox Game Pass for PC and the Microsoft Store. If you’re a PC gamer and you want to play Minecraft Dungeons, those are your choices. However, that’s all changing next month, as Minecraft Dungeons will be launching on Steam will all of its DLCs.
Video GamesNME

Xbox Adaptive Controller inventor says gaming accessibility has hit “a plateau”

Accessibility in video games has thankfully improved greatly in recent years, with developers and hardware manufacturers increasingly offering players with disabilities options ranging from colour-blind modes to modifiable inputs. However, a key figure in the creation of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a bespoke and customisable controller to allow better physical access, has said efforts to further expand access have hit “a bit of a plateau”.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

EA is letting developers freely nick Apex Legends' ping system

It's hard to imaging how we played multiplayer games before Apex Legends' ingenious ping system. But while games like Fortnite, Halo Infinite, and many others have implemented similar features, EA will now let developers freely copy Apex' pings wholesale as part of a wider push towards accessibility. Starting today, EA's...
Posted by
PC Gamer

How to watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream

Microsoft is back with another Xbox games showcase at this year's Gamescom, which still remains an all-digital event. Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, the stream will highlight Xbox's latest game updates, upcoming releases, and additions to Xbox Game Pass. The stream will be airing August 24, 10 pm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy