Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Mixing in with starters
Gainwell has been getting more first-team snaps in practice recently, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. The rookie fifth-round pick is still working behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott but at least mixes in with the starters from time to time. If nothing else, Gainwell appears on track for a roster spot, especially after the Eagles waived Kerryon Johnson (knee) earlier this week. Gainwell had two carries for 14 yards and two catches for 16 yards in Philly's preseason opener, and he should see more work this Thursday against New England. He, Jordan Howard, Jason Huntley and Elijah Holyfield are competing for what likely will be two spots behind presumed locks Sanders and Scott.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0