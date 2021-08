This is the story of a project, a 6-foot-7, 239-pound young man who loves the game of football so much he'll transform himself into whatever he needs to be to get on the field and stay there. Once upon a time, Tyree Jackson was a darn good quarterback at the University of Buffalo, who threw for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns by the time his career ended in 2018. Now he's trying to be a darn good tight end with the Eagles, who signed him over the winter and moved him to this new, very foreign position.