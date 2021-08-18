Cancel
NFL

Saints' KeiVarae Russell: Lands on COVID-19 list

 6 days ago

Russell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Russell tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first Saints player this summer to land on the list. This move may cause a chain reaction as players with close contact to him are placed on the list as a precaution. Russell didn't log a snap against the Ravens in the preseason opener and wasn't at practice Sunday. It is unclear how much time he may miss.

Keivarae Russell
#Saints#Covid 19#American Football#Covid#Si Com
