Saints' KeiVarae Russell: Lands on COVID-19 list
Russell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Russell tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first Saints player this summer to land on the list. This move may cause a chain reaction as players with close contact to him are placed on the list as a precaution. Russell didn't log a snap against the Ravens in the preseason opener and wasn't at practice Sunday. It is unclear how much time he may miss.www.cbssports.com
