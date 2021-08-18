Dodgers' David Price: Another no-decision

Price didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across 4.2 innings, fanning three. Price couldn't even complete five innings in this one, and that has been the case in four of his last five outings. The veteran left-hander has only made 10 starts out of 31 appearances, and while he owns a 3.62 ERA on the season, he has struggled to pitch deep into games since moving back to the rotation. At least he's avoiding the damage, though, as he has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four trips to the mound.