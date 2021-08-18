Call of Duty: Warzone hackers are running out of cracked accounts to sell

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event coming to Call of Duty: Warzone will offer players special rewards beyond getting to see the new game first. The official Call of Duty Twitter account is teasing a "care package" which participants in the upcoming Battle of Verdansk will be able to claim. According to the teaser images - which are overlaid on a map of Verdansk with the southwestern third of the map surrounded by a dotted outline - you'll be able to earn 'new weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, a timepiece, and more' by participating in the event.