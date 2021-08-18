Call of Duty: Warzone hackers are running out of cracked accounts to sell
Call of Duty: Warzone account sellers are reportedly running out of stock thanks to new account security protections, Motherboard reports. Like many online games, an underground market has circulated around acquiring and reselling valuable Warzone accounts. It's not uncommon for accounts with desirable cosmetics to sell for up to $300—with Motherboard suggesting that accounts with the extremely rare Damascus weapon skin can go for $2,000.www.pcgamer.com
