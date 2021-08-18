Cancel
MLB

Pirates' Wil Crowe: Lasts four innings Tuesday

 6 days ago

Crowe didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while fanning four across four innings. Crowe hasn't pitched at least five innings in any of his last three outings, but at least he's found a way to limit the damage and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of those starts. In fact, he's now gone five straight appearances without allowing more than three earned runs. Pitching deep into games remains a problem for him, but he has still posted a decent 3.72 ERA across 38.2 innings over his last eight contests.

Wil Crowe
#Pirates#Dodgers
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: 9th Inning Rally Falls Short Against Dodgers

Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium the Pittsburgh Pirates had a 9th inning rally that fell short in their second 1 run loss in as many days against the Dodgers. Entering this week’s three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers the Pittsburgh Pirates had a tall task in front of them. The Dodgers entered the series hot and are one of the most talented teams in baseball.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman did a Superman dive, but Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong still scored on a foul pop

The ball off the bat of the Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narváez traveled all of 30 feet from home plate, toward the Washington Nationals’ dugout on the first-base side. With one out in the fifth inning, the Nationals were watching their lead over the Brewers dwindle after Christian Yelich cut it to 3-2 with a single for one of his six RBIs on the day.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees shake off four straight blown leads in wild 11-inning win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Yankees saved the best for last. After blowing leads in four straight innings — including twice when it would have sealed a victory — the Yankees got the last three outs from Wandy Peralta in a crazy, 8-6, 11-inning win over the Royals on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Trivia Tuesday: Top MLB sluggers with four-letter names

You all knew that, but when it comes to baseball history, how well do you know sluggers with four-lettter last names?. Yeah, that’s our unique little Trivia Tuesday challenge this week — name the top home run hitters of all-time that had four-letter last names. We’ve given you their career home run totals, their positions, the team they hit the most dingers for and the last year each man played for that team. All you have to do is name the slugger, and since last names only are ok, you’re only 80 letters away from perfection.
BaseballUnion Leader

North Manchester Hooksett LL wins on DeVall's four-inning perfect game

Mason DeVall pitched a four-inning perfect game, striking out all 12 batters he faced, lifting the North Manchester Hooksett all-stars past Essex, Vt., in an elimination game Tuesday night at the Little League Baseball New England Regional in Bristol, Conn. New Hampshire (1-1) advanced to play Saco/Dayton, Maine (2-1), on...
Seminole, OKShawnee News-Star

Sewell tosses four-inning no-hitter

SEMINOLE — Natalia Sewell recorded a four-inning no-hitter Thursday as Seminole plastered Wewoka 11-1. The game was stopped on the run rule. Sewell struck out nine of the 12 Wewoka outs. The other three outs came via infield grounders. She walked one batter. Wewoka scored a run in the fourth...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro resting Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander J.A. Happ and the St. Louis Cardinals. Castro is out of the lineup for just the second time in 14 games since he was called up late last month. Hoy Park is shifting to second base in place of Castro on Tuesday while Kevin Newman returns to the lineup to play shortstop and hit eighth. Jacob Stallings is hitting fifth after hitting eighth last game.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: On base four times

Myers went 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a stolen base in a 6-5 win against the Marlins on Tuesday. Myers did a bit of everything Tuesday as he singled and scored in the second, walked and scored in the fourth, singled and stole second in the sixth and walked in the eighth. This was the outfielder's first game reaching base four times since May, his first game drawing multiple walks in nearly a month and his second stolen base since June 22.
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies 0, Dodgers 0 in only Four Innings

Aaron Nola was electric, keeping what might be the best lineup in Baseball to one hit in four innings, against seven strikeouts. The one hit was promptly erased on a double-play. Dominance. Only one Dodger got to even a three-ball count. Unfortunately, the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer was pretty good as...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Lasts four innings in no-decision

Fedde didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across four innings, striking out four. Fedde has gone 10 straight outings without picking up a win, a span in which he has three quality starts but also a period in which he has allowed at least three runs in seven different outings. That has been the story of the season for him, and his consistency issues are well reflected in the fact that he owns a 5.12 ERA across 19 starts (91.1 innings). That figure rises to 7.00 when accounting his eight starts since the beginning of July, though, so it's very hard to trust him across most formats right now.
Soccerdallassun.com

Gamildien double tames Pirates as Swallows reach MTN8's last four

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored two first-half goals to inspire Swallows FC to a 2-1 victory over a bitterly disappointed Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday. All three goals came in the first half as Gamildien netted two early goals before Kabelo Dlamini reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Tuesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 4, Pirates 1

J.A. Happ has been a member of the Cardinals for just 12 days, not enough time for him to know much about the team’s recent dominance of the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He just made certain it lasted at least one more day. Happ, making his second start since being acquired...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Four Cardinals throw combined 1-hitter against Pirates

Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered Tuesday and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals held the Pittsburgh Pirates to one hit in a 4-1 win. Harrison Bader added an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won three of four. St. Louis left-hander J.A. Happ (6-6), making his second start since...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Tyler Naquin and waiver-wire OFs; Triston McKenzie is for real; waiver wire SPs

Happy Monday to everybody, but especially those who have Triston McKenzie on their Fantasy rosters. He flashed upside last year and it appears he's back. You can read more about him below, but I actually wanted to start with a few starting pitchers who have been struggling recently. Over his past seven starts, Kevin Gausman has a 5.17 ERA. There are multiple things working against him right now, including lack of control, declining swinging strike rate and a higher hard contact rate. All of those things are a recipe for disaster. Any pitcher can be prone to a bad stretch, but especially one who relies on a splitter as his go-to pitch. While I have my reservations about Gausman, I would keep him in the lineup this upcoming week against the Mets.
MLBNBC Sports

Former Sox utilityman Brock Holt throws slowest pitch on record

There wasn't much Brock Holt couldn't do over seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. But over the weekend, the utilityman showed off a unique skillset he never got a chance to flash during his time in Boston: now a member of the Texas Rangers, Holt threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 12-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Lasts 4.1 innings Thursday

Means (5-4) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Tigers after allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk across 4.1 innings, fanning three. Means was coming off back-to-back starts allowing just one earned run, but he was unable to keep that streak going and couldn't even escape the fifth inning. He also had issues with the long ball, as he gave up three homers and now has given up at least two long balls in six of his last nine starts. The southpaw saw his ERA climb to 3.21 following this outing, but it's worth noting his recent performances have not been sharp -- he has given up at least four runs in three of his last five starts.

