Pirates' Wil Crowe: Lasts four innings Tuesday

Fedde didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets after allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across four innings, striking out four. Fedde has gone 10 straight outings without picking up a win, a span in which he has three quality starts but also a period in which he has allowed at least three runs in seven different outings. That has been the story of the season for him, and his consistency issues are well reflected in the fact that he owns a 5.12 ERA across 19 starts (91.1 innings). That figure rises to 7.00 when accounting his eight starts since the beginning of July, though, so it's very hard to trust him across most formats right now.