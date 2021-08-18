Pirates' Wil Crowe: Lasts four innings Tuesday
Crowe didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while fanning four across four innings. Crowe hasn't pitched at least five innings in any of his last three outings, but at least he's found a way to limit the damage and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of those starts. In fact, he's now gone five straight appearances without allowing more than three earned runs. Pitching deep into games remains a problem for him, but he has still posted a decent 3.72 ERA across 38.2 innings over his last eight contests.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0