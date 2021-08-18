Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 25th save

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJansen picked up the save Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing one run on two hits and a walk across one inning, fanning one. Jansen might have clinched his 25th save of the season, but he was far from crisp on the mound and needed 24 pitches to get the job done. The veteran reliever is in no danger of losing the closer role any time soon, but it's worth noting he has given up runs in five of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break. He owns a 7.62 ERA across 13 innings while going 4-for-7 in save chances during that span.

Kenley Jansen
