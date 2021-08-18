Cancel
Obituaries

Justin Allen Ambler

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 6 days ago

AMBLER

Justin Allen Ambler, 40, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was born at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte and was a lifelong resident of Alderson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Norma McFarland; and maternal grandparents, Janet and John Gadd; and special cousin, Joshua Serreno.

He is survived by his father and mother, Jeff and Teresa Ambler of Alderson, WV; and his mother, Marsha Hunter Black of Crawley WV; his children, Courtney Rogers of Melbourne, FL, Justice Sinkhorn (Dylan) of Morristown, TN, and Lukas and Dravin Ambler of Fort Spring, WV; sisters, Megan Meadows (Justin) of Alderson, WV and Jesse Black of Quinwood, WV; brothers, John Allen Ambler (Krys) of Beckley, WV and James Black of Lewisburg, WV; also, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Justin was a fierce and loyal friend and had a spiritual side to him known only to a few.

The prayer that held special meaning to him was:

“Angels from the North, South, East, and West,
watch over me as I rest,
For the ones that I love,
for I know I’m truly Blessed.”

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com.

Information submitted by Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson.

The post Justin Allen Ambler appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

