Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisburg, WV

Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Jr.

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuteX_0bVLhDki00

MASHBURN

Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Jr., 84, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his residence in Lewisburg.

Born October 9, 1936 in Morganton, NC, he was a son of the late Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Sr. and the late Evelyn Irene Walker Mashburn.

Mr. Mashburn graduated from Madison High School in 1953, graduated from UNC with a BA degree in 1956, and graduated from Duke University with a Ph. D in 1959.

He was on the faculty at the Hospital for Joint Diseases Research Institute, NYC; Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, NYC; University of Tennessee Health Center, Memphis, TN; West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, WV; was a retired Emeritus Professor and authored multiple publications.

He was a member of the Board of Directors at Sheppard Center and Carnegie Hall.

In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, was a competitive rifle shooter, Life Member of the National Rifle Association, Horticulturist, and Orchid grower, was a member of the Blue Ridge Orchid Society, the American Orchid Society, and was an avid scuba diver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Louise Tull Mashburn and Nelda Joyce Mashburn.

He is survived by a sister, Sara Mashburn Quate and husband, Wallace; a niece, Laura Pratt; a step-daughter, Jenny Kisler and husband, Eric; and step-sons, Jon Collins and wife, Lisa and David Collins and wife, Sheila.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, WV, with Rev. Samuel Harkness officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Jr. appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallace, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Madison, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison High School#Unc#Duke University#The Board Of Directors#Carnegie Hall#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy