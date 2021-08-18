MASHBURN

Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Jr., 84, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his residence in Lewisburg.

Born October 9, 1936 in Morganton, NC, he was a son of the late Thompson Arthur Mashburn, Sr. and the late Evelyn Irene Walker Mashburn.

Mr. Mashburn graduated from Madison High School in 1953, graduated from UNC with a BA degree in 1956, and graduated from Duke University with a Ph. D in 1959.

He was on the faculty at the Hospital for Joint Diseases Research Institute, NYC; Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, NYC; University of Tennessee Health Center, Memphis, TN; West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg, WV; was a retired Emeritus Professor and authored multiple publications.

He was a member of the Board of Directors at Sheppard Center and Carnegie Hall.

In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working, was a competitive rifle shooter, Life Member of the National Rifle Association, Horticulturist, and Orchid grower, was a member of the Blue Ridge Orchid Society, the American Orchid Society, and was an avid scuba diver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Louise Tull Mashburn and Nelda Joyce Mashburn.

He is survived by a sister, Sara Mashburn Quate and husband, Wallace; a niece, Laura Pratt; a step-daughter, Jenny Kisler and husband, Eric; and step-sons, Jon Collins and wife, Lisa and David Collins and wife, Sheila.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, WV, with Rev. Samuel Harkness officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

