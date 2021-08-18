BUSTER

Kedrick Allen “Al” Buster, 86, of Ronceverte, WV passed away on August 14, 2021 at the Brian Center in Low Moor, VA.

Al was born September 17, 1934 in Powellton, WV and was the son of the late Homer and Jessie Workman Buster.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte. Al was a retired TSGT with the U.S. Air Force. He, also, was a retired supervisor with ABB. After retirement from ABB, Al became a starter on the golf courses at the Greenbrier Hotel. He loved to fly fish with the flies that he created and tied.

Most importantly was his family, whom he adored and enjoyed the time that they spent together.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Jane Munsey and Rosa Lee Williams.

Surviving are his wife, Carmen Montgomery Buster; his daughter, Danith Flanagan and her husband, Ty of Earlysville, VA; son, Mark K. Buster and his wife, Glenda of Mt. Crawford, VA; grandchildren, Molly Flanagan, John Kedrick Flanagan, and Aaron Mark Buster; his special niece, Paulette McNeely, and her daughters, Josie and Katie, and their daughters, Evie and Ruby.

Funeral services for Al will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Dr. Joseph Geiger officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 with military honors at the Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV.

The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 373 Pocahontas Ave., Ronceverte, WV 24970 or to Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service, 257 3rd St., Lewisburg, WV 24901.

