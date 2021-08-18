Simple and Tasty: Alameda’s Tahina offers Mediterranean cuisine inspired by a California aesthetic

The illustration of a bright yellow lemon slice adorns the sign above Tahina, a new tenant in the Alameda Marketplace. Rumtin Rahmani opened this “fresh Mediterranean” takeout spot less than two months ago with his sister Talayeh Rahmani and his girlfriend Rochelle Nasab. On my first visit, the woman in front of me announced she was a returning customer. I could hear the anticipation in her voice when she picked up her lunch order. Rahmani has read the Marketplace room right.