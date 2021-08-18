Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Simple and Tasty: Alameda’s Tahina offers Mediterranean cuisine inspired by a California aesthetic

By Jeffrey Edalatpour
East Bay Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe illustration of a bright yellow lemon slice adorns the sign above Tahina, a new tenant in the Alameda Marketplace. Rumtin Rahmani opened this “fresh Mediterranean” takeout spot less than two months ago with his sister Talayeh Rahmani and his girlfriend Rochelle Nasab. On my first visit, the woman in front of me announced she was a returning customer. I could hear the anticipation in her voice when she picked up her lunch order. Rahmani has read the Marketplace room right.

eastbayexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Cuisine#Frozen Yogurt#Good Food#Food Drink#The Alameda Marketplace#Moroccan#Persian#Greens Grains#Greek#Tahinafreshmed Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy