Gwinnett County, GA

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru dinosaur adventure at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds through Sunday

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter welcoming millions of guests to sold-out events across the country, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru has been at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and will continue through the end of the week. This contactless, family-friendly drive-thru experience features lifelike dinosaurs, baby dinosaur and trainer meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure...

#Dinosaurs
