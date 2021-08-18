Jurassic Quest Drive Thru dinosaur adventure at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds through Sunday
After welcoming millions of guests to sold-out events across the country, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru has been at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and will continue through the end of the week. This contactless, family-friendly drive-thru experience features lifelike dinosaurs, baby dinosaur and trainer meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure...www.gwinnettdailypost.com
