The 10 Best Movie Musicals Streaming Right Now

On one hand, how is it August? On the other, hooray, it's August! My "hooray" has nothing to do with the weather or the vibe of this month in general, but instead with Hulu's programming calendar. This month, Hulu will finally bring us the long-awaited premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, which stars Nicole Kidman doing another crazy accent and wearing another crazy wig, on Aug. 18, and Only Murders in the Building, which is about Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigating a murder, on Aug. 31. Also, on Aug. 9, there's Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's new FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, about a group of misbehaving teens living in a Native community in Oklahoma.