Firefighters help driver in two-car accident on East Columbus Ave in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to help get a driver out of a vehicle after an accident on East Columbus Ave. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, a two-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of East Columbus Avenue and Boland Way Wednesday morning. The driver of a truck involved had to be assisted out of the vehicle by the fire department.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 0