Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Firefighters help driver in two-car accident on East Columbus Ave in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to help get a driver out of a vehicle after an accident on East Columbus Ave. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, a two-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of East Columbus Avenue and Boland Way Wednesday morning. The driver of a truck involved had to be assisted out of the vehicle by the fire department.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy