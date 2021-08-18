Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tracy Connor Named The Daily Beast’s New Editor in Chief

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For once, some good news: Tracy Connor will take the helm of The Daily Beast as its new editor in chief. Connor, who has served as the news site’s executive editor since 2018, ascended to the role after the previous editor Noah Shachtman departed for Rolling Stone. A hard-hitting reporter and fearless editor, Connor has worked at the New York Post, New York Daily News and NBC News—experiences she’s drawn upon in her time at the Beast. Connor told The New York Times that the Beast was “an almost perfect blending of my tabloid background and also the passion that I had developed for deep digging.” She said she aims to expand the Beast’s investigative work, hoping to “find the scandal before the scandal breaks.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Beast#Rolling Stone#The New York Post#New York Daily News#Nbc News#The New York Times#Voiciness#Interactivecorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NY Post Tells Employees to Mask Up After Trashing Mandates

The New York Post has repeatedly slammed and mocked mask mandates in print—but now the tabloid is telling its own employees they must mask up when walking around the office. That’s according to CNN, which reports that publisher Sean Giancola sent a memo to staffers this month that declared: “Masks are required while walking the floor/not at your desk.” The Post’s editorial page has branded various mask mandates as “insanity,” “pernicious,” “performative,” and “madness,” even though medical experts say masks stem transmission of COVID. CNN notes that Fox News—which, like the Post, is owned by Rupert Murdoch—asked workers to record their vaccination status even as its on-air personalities trashed the idea of vaccine passports.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Washington Post Corrects Column That Dissed Indian Food

Washington Post humor columnist Gene Weingarten left a sour taste in many mouths when he wrote that he doesn’t like Indian food because the entire cuisine is based on one spice (wrong!), which he identified as curry (not a spice!). The column, which covered a variety of Weingarten’s culinary dislikes, sparked a torrent of criticism—including a tweet from Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi telling him to “f-ck off.” The Aug. 19 column was amended Monday with a correction at the top: “A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected.” Weingarten also tweeted a defensive apology, saying he did not mean to be “insulting.”
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Cuomo Commutes Sentence of San Francisco DA’s Dad in Final Hours

In his final hours in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handed out four sentence commutations and one pardon. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s dad, David Gilbert, had his sentence commuted for the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery in Nyack, New York. Two cops and a Brink’s security guard were killed in the robbery and Gilbert, a member of left-wing militant group Weather Underground, was given 75 years in prison with no possibility of parole until 2056. Gilbert will now be able to apply for parole. Cuomo cited Gilbert’s work as a prison teacher, law library clerk and AIDS educator. But Arthur Keenan Jr., a retired Nyack cop who was wounded in the shootout, told The New York Times that Cuomo was “stabbing all of law enforcement in the back.”
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Stripped of His Prized Emmy Award

Not only has Andrew Cuomo lost his governorship but he’s also been stripped of his Emmy Award following the state Attorney General’s report that he sexually harassed multiple women. “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 international Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday, adding that Cuomo’s “will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.” Cuomo was given the award in November for his “effective use of television during the pandemic,” referring to his daily COVID press briefings.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rachel Maddow Decides to Stay at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow, who was seriously considering ending her long run at MSNBC, has decided to stay put after all. Insider broke the news of Maddow’s new multiyear contract, which was confirmed to The Daily Beast by two people familiar with the matter. Maddow, 48, will continue to host her nightly...
RelationshipsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Marries Ginger Luckey in Southern California Ceremony

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is off the market. The congressman and girlfriend Ginger Luckey were wed on Saturday in Southern California, and Gaetz tweeted a picture of himself and Luckey captioned “I love my wife!” The small ceremony reportedly had 40 guests and was officiated by Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul. Gaetz is still under investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged sex trafficking after his buddy, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty in May to multiple federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child. Gaetz has been accused of playing a role in Greenberg’s crimes which includes an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy