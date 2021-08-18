Cancel
One of Disneyland’s OG Jungle Cruise Skippers Saw The Movie, Then Delivered Perfect Jokes Next To Cardboard Cutout Of Dwayne Johnson

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disneyland's Jungle Cruise has been a popular attraction since the very first day that the park opened, and its Skippers are some of the most popular cast members you'll find in the park. With the attraction being over 65 years old there is a long line of former cast members who have helmed the boats. And one of the very first recently went with his family to see the new movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and the result was hilarious and adorable.

