Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Mahoning and Trumbull. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred continue to impact the area this afternoon. There has already been 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain that has fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected in the heaviest bans. Moderate to heavy rainfall on an already saturated ground will continue to increase the threat for flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Dodge, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane; Dodge; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dane, northwestern Jefferson and southwestern Dodge Counties through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marshall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Watertown, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Milford, Reeseville, Richwood, Lowell, Deansville and Hubbleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. To report flooding occurring in your location, call the Albuquerque National Weather Service at 1.888.386.7637 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate slow-moving strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain, especially to the southwest of Magdalena. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. While additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch, excessive runoff and flash flooding will remain possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, secondary streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magdalena. This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 102 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Terrebonne Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Terrebonne, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower Terrebonne; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Terrebonne Parish through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Dulac, or 18 miles southwest of Houma, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dulac, Cocodrie and Lumcon Center Buoy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Delaware County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DUBUQUE AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 332 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Edgewood to near Manchester to near Ryan, moving east at 45 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR northern Deleware county. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Earlville around 340 PM CDT. Colesburg around 345 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include New Vienna, Dyersville, Worthington, Luxemburg, Farley, Holy Cross, Bankston, Epworth and Rickardsville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; Western Clay Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and east central Clay Counties through 500 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sawgrass to near Picolata. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, Bostwick, Federal Point, Nocatee, Durbin, Picolata and Bakersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Hamilton County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STORY...NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL...HARDIN AND EASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Eldora, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Spotters reported nickel size hail in Story City. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Falls, Eldora, Story City, Ackley, Roland, Hubbard, Alden, Zearing, Radcliffe, Ellsworth, Union, Williams, McCallsburg, Steamboat Rock, Liscomb, New Providence, Randall, Whitten, Clemons and Buckeye. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alachua; Marion The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Alachua County in northern Florida North central Marion County in northern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 443 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Citra, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Citra, Cross Creek, Reddick and McIntosh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 811 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medford to 8 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12 miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Bingham Lake to 6 miles northeast of Heron Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds near Westbrook at 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Lake and Windom. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cottonwood County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR COTTONWOOD COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Comfrey to near Bingham Lake to 6 miles northeast of Heron Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime to quarter sized hail and 60 mph winds near Westbrook at 915 AM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Lake and Windom. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 811 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medford to 8 miles northeast of Marshfield to 12 miles northeast of Millston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Babcock, Mosinee, Pittsville, Wausau, Rib Mountain, Wisconsin Rapids and Lake Wazeecha. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glynn County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Glynn, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Glynn; Inland Glynn Heavy downpours and localized flooding will impact portions of Glynn County through 200 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking slow moving downpours over St. Simons Island, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico Eastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding, as well as flooding of low water crossings. Radar indicates between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The combination of the rain today with the amount received yesterday will lead to quick runoff due to the saturated ground. Areas not seeing rain at the moment could see fast-moving runoff from distant storms in streams, arroyos and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sherman. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cedar County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Clinton, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois...and east central Iowa. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington STRONG WINDS OCCURRING AHEAD OF STORMS MOVING THROUGH EASTERN IOWA At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from just west of Dubuque to north of Cedar Rapids. These storms were moving to the east-southeast around 30 mph. Strong winds were occur well out ahead of these storms. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Iowa City, Maquoketa, Tipton, West Branch, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Coralville, North Liberty, Mount Vernon, West Liberty, Savanna, Wilton, Kalona, Lisbon, Solon, Tiffin, Lone Tree, University Heights, Preston and Riverside. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 230 and 278. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Williamsburg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Williamsburg County through 500 PM EDT At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Trio, or 19 miles northeast of Moncks Corner, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Trio. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy