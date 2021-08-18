Old Navy won't keep women's plus-size clothing in a separate section
Old Navy will end its practice of separate plus-size sections for women's clothing in stores and online and begin offering all of its women's apparel in sizes 0 to 30. The move comes as online fashion brands such as Eloquii, Dia & Co., Elvi and Torrid gain success targeting younger shoppers looking for a more inclusive range of clothing sizes than retailers have offered in the past. Traditional retailers such as Target, Nike and Nordstrom have also broadened their size options. Part of that is because Lane Bryant, a specialty retailer for plus-size styles, has closed more than 200 stores in recent years, opening up a void in the market.www.wicz.com
