Mahoning County, OH

Flash Flood Watch issued for Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 12:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mahoning; Trumbull FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Mahoning and Trumbull. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred continue to impact the area this afternoon. There has already been 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain that has fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected in the heaviest bans. Moderate to heavy rainfall on an already saturated ground will continue to increase the threat for flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

