Unusual Options Activity Insight: BP

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BP (NYSE:BP) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $25.02 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
#Options Contracts#Bp#Ask Price#Bid Price#Time#Sentiment Options
