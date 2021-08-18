Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY NEAR MUNDS PARK At 1050 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated rainfall rates have decreased across the warned area. Light to moderate rainfall continues due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially as water recedes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Munds Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 17 between mile markers 320 and 331. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE