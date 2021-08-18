Cancel
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $71.27 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

