Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sunrun

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved down to $43.55 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

