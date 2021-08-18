Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Christopher Daniel Greene

prattcountysheriff.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article21-5801(a)(1)(b3) Theft of property or services; Value $1500 to $25000: STAT. Note: The charges and bail amounts may change after court appearances and may not be current. Bond companies and persons wishing to post bail should contact the Detention Center staff at 620-672-4150 for correct bail amount, charges and case numbers.

www.prattcountysheriff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Greene#Detention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minnehaha County, SDKELOLAND TV

Inmate Christopher Cramblit back in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate that left the Yankton Community Work Center without permission on Sunday, August 8 is back in custody. Christopher Cramblit was arrested in Minnehaha County on Saturday, August 14. Cramblit is serving three concurrent sentences for child abuse from Minnehaha County.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

“I will hurt your dad very bad,” mother tells children while she drives them at their aunt’s house, shoots their father to death and gets 5 decades in prison

The “Happily Ever After” didn’t mean anything for the Willis couple when they decided to get married and form a family years ago. The court process following the 2018 incident ended a few days ago when the woman was found guilty for shooting to death her husband and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Savannah Police arrest 3 in 2015 triple homicide cold case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested three suspects in a triple homicide cold case from 2015. The case was reopened Aug. 10 and a Chatham County grand jury indicted the suspects on charges of felony murder and malice murder, according to SPD. On Aug. 13, SPD...
Kanawha County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (AP) — Two adults and a young child were found dead at a home in West Virginia, and a sheriff said it was too early to tell what happened. The bodies of an adult male and female and the female child were recovered Monday at the home in the Mink Shoals area, near Charleston, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said at a news conference.
Nashville, TNchurchleaders.com

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of TN Pastor and Child

Rev. Thomas McKenzie, author and founding pastor of Church of the Redeemer in Nashville, Tennessee, and his 22-year-old child, Charlie (who is also known as Ella), were involved in a deadly traffic accident on Monday morning, August 23, 2021. Both father and child were killed in the accident. An email...
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Cop Filmed Dragging Student Facedown During Wellness Check Charged with Assault

The RCMP officer seen on video dragging a handcuffed woman on the ground, stepping on her head, and pulling her hair during a wellness check has been charged with assault. Surveillance footage from January 2020 showed Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Lacy Browning dragging University of British Columbia Okanagan student Mona Wang out of her apartment to the building’s entrance. Browning put her foot on the back of Wang’s head while she was handcuffed and lying on the ground at her feet, the video shows; she also pulled Wang’s hair, lifting her head off the ground, and appeared to say something to her.
Politicsprattcountysheriff.com

Adam Stewart Eckhoff

Note: The charges and bail amounts may change after court appearances and may not be current. Bond companies and persons wishing to post bail should contact the Detention Center staff at 620-672-4150 for correct bail amount, charges and case numbers.
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

ISP Promotes Sauer To Detective

PLYMOUTH — Indiana State Police announced the reclassification of Senior Trooper Corey Sauer to the position of detective. Detective Sauer earned his assignment to Field Investigation through the completion of written testing and a competitive interview process. Sauer, a 14-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, graduated from LaVille High...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Teen Court Sworn In

Twelve teens were sworn in to the Kosciusko County Teen Court Monday by Superior Court I Judge Karin McGrath. Lana Horoho, Teen Court co-director, said 12 to 14 teen volunteers is typical for Teen Court, which is held during the school year from August to the end of May. There is a special Teen Court that is held during the summer months, but they don’t have the actual hearings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy