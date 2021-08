To say that American football is a legendary game means to say nothing. This game is most prevalent in the USA and Canada, and more than 80 countries have official American football leagues. The overall number of football fans exceeds 400 million. And the popularity of this sport continues to grow steadily. If you decided to join the ranks of people who already play American football, you made the right decision. Here we won’t discuss your eligibility for pro leagues and evaluate your physical parameters — you’re a beginner, and our task is to explain the basics of the game.