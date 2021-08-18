9 things to know about COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is working to expand access to a treatment for COVID-19 that health officials say can help reduce hospitalizations and prevent worsening of symptoms.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando to announce the opening of the state’s second monoclonal antibody treatment site to help fight COVID-19 at Camping World Stadium, and his office announced a third location in Brevard County on Tuesday.

But what is the treatment and how does it work? Here are nine things you need to know about the treatment, according to Tampa General Hospital’s Global Emerging Diseases Institute:

