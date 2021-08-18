Ohio homicide suspect arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — An Ohio man wanted out of Franklin County, Ohio, for homicide was arrested in Morgantown Tuesday evening.

Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, of Ohio, was the primary suspect in the shooting death of Edward Charles Hunter on July 5 in Franklin County, Ohio. He was found living in an associate’s residence in the 60 block of Jones Avenue, according to a U.S. marshals press release.

“Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest,” Terry Moore, acting U.S. marshal for the northern district of West Virginia, said in the press release.

John Kaznowski, U.S. Marshals supervisory deputy, said the suspect was found alone in the home and the associate is not currently under investigation.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Morgantown Police Department and their Special Response Team, WVU Police Department, and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested Littlefield at approximately 7:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident. U.S. marshals requested the assistance of Morgantown Special Response Team and other local agencies to assist in the arrest.

“We couldn’t do our job without the help of locals a lot of times and this is definitely one of them,” Kaznowski said. “The Morgantown SRT really helped us out a lot with this apprehension and doing it safely.”

