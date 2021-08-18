Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

DC Comics Lobo DC Multiverse Figure Arrives from McFarlane Toys

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFarlane Toys continues to dive deeper into the DC Comics multiverse with their amazing 7" action figure line. The intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo is finally making his way to the series as pre-orders finally arrive. We saw a teaser for the last survivor of Czarnia from McFarlane Toys a while ago, and finally, he has been fully revealed. Lobo features a more modernized design from DC Comics, will have 22 points of articulation and will come with his chained hook weapon. This is one figure I personally have been waiting for McFarlane Toys to create, and I think they really delivered.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Multiverse#Dc Comics#Dc Comics#Dc Multiverse#Ultra
Related
bleedingcool.com

The Joker Joins Mortal Kombat 11 with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys has revealed the newest figure from their impressive Mortal Kombat 11 7" action figure line. Continuing with their DLC add-ons, The Joker is ready to create some mayhem in your Mortal Kombat kollection. Standing 7" tall, the Clown Prince of crime has 22 points of articulation and comes with two weapon accessories, and a base. The Joker will come with a cane and a knife which are exactly what he needs to take home the gold and take down the other Kombabtants. This version of The Joker takes on the design from his Mortal Kombat 11 design rather than his appearance in DC Comics.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Finally Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Multiverse figure as they jump into the DCEU once again with Harley Quinn. The figure was expected to release quite some time ago, and it was thought to have been canceled, but live-action Harley lives with pre-order finally going live. This version of Harley Quinn comes out of her solo film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. She features her costume design from the end of the film with her roller blades on while wearing her golden jumpsuit with a pink shirt underneath. For accessories, she will come with her iconic mallet as well as the sandwich that started it all.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jorge Jiménez Is Staying On DC Comics' Batman

It'x Jorge Jiménez time! Because James Tynion IV has announced he is leaving Batman for Substack, and other creator-owned comics already published by DC, Boom, and Image Comics. And there has been much erroneous speculation on who will replace him on as head Batman writer, or even take over his current showrunning role across the Batbooks. Smart money is on existing Batwriters like Tom Taylor, Ram V, Stephanie Phillips, Becky Cloonan, or John Ridley but hell, at this stage it could even be Ta-Nehisi Coates or Gail Simone. Just not Donny Cates. It's even possible that DC hasn't nailed it down yet. But one person who is nailed down is Jorge Jiménez.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally

Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday, August the 14th, though international availability may be different this year. DC Comics, though no longer distributed by FCBD owner Diamond Comic Distributors, nevertheless put out Free Comic Book Day titles, four of them, using the trademarked logos. But it seems, no longer part of the FCBD rules, it can release the titles as and when it likes. And while FCBD titles are generally not released digitally on Free Comic Book Day, often being released digitally over the following month or two, DC Comics is doing something different. Which is why all four of their titles are released, free, digitally, today – even though comic stores are supposed to wait until Saturday. An error? Deliberate? Do they just not care? Can comic shops do the same too?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Wonder Woman Teaches Evolution From DC Comics In November

Stephanie Phillips tweets the news, "Announcement time! I'm writing WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION with the incredible @MikeHawthorne, @Adr_Ben, Jordie Bellaire, and @TENapolitano. "This November, Wonder Woman will step up and act as Earth's representative in a cosmic trial to decide the fate of humanity." That's penciller Mike Hawthorne, inker Adriano Di Benedetto, colourist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Tom Napolitano.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

James Tynion IV To Tell Secret History Of DC Comics & 5G On Substack

Bleeding Cool first broke the news of 5G's existence in 2019, as we built up what it was meant to be. Generation Five, the fifth generation of DC Comics as seen in the new planned DC Timeline, which would assign major stories a year in which they happened, how old characters were, and in the process aging up Superman and Batman to their fifties, Wonder Woman even older, with new characters like Jonathan Kent, Luke Fox and Yara Flor taking over the principal roles with Damian Wayne as the Big Bad of the Universe. That all changed when a) publisher Dan DiDio was fired and b) the pandemic saw DC Comics shut down production for a short while. 5G was repurposed in some ways for Future State and Infinite Frontier but much of it, including the Generation Zero Free Comic Book Day comic and the Generations series were pulped or dumped. James Tynion IV was in the middle of this, he had taken over Batman as a last-minute fill-in replacement on Batman when then-EIC Bob Harras had found an opportunity to fire Tom King off the book. Tynion IV was to write the series until Batman #100, when 5G would kick in and the series would relaunch by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel with Luke Fox as the new Batman. And James Tynion wanted nothing to do with 5G and was all set to leave. Then a) 5G didn't happen to the extent that some people think Bleeding Cool just made it up, and b) Batman started rocketing in sales, especially with artists Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey. So James stuck around.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Teams With The Authority In November From DC Comics

The current Superman & The Authority is set in a different continuity to the other Superman comic books and the rest of the DC Comics line. We have a Superman active in the nineteen sixties with President Kennedy, Superman accompanying the astronauts to the moon in the early sixties with Kaplan to put a man on Mars by the end of the decade. While in the present day, a grey-haired Kingdom Come-style Superman who failed his Justice League and is trying to put together a new Authority to replace it. But DC Comics has also stated that this series would be dovetailing with the regular Superman titles, which has seen Clark Kent leave Earth for Warworld and Jonathan Kent become the Superman of Earth, just like in Future State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy