How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Shares Look at HIMYM Spinoff Cast

Only a few days after some additional casting news and confirmation that the cast has wrapped a table read of the pilot, Hulu's How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff (Younger) is sharing a look at herself along with a cast that includes Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), and Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor) on the set to start work filming the pilot. What's even more interesting is Duff's caption: "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment". Hmmm… Even Ainsley wrote, "You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at." Could we be looking at some folks sharing some very familiar-looking apartments on the How I Mey Your Mother pseudo-spinoff series?