Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Shares Look at HIMYM Spinoff Cast

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few days after some additional casting news and confirmation that the cast has wrapped a table read of the pilot, Hulu's How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff (Younger) is sharing a look at herself along with a cast that includes Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), and Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor) on the set to start work filming the pilot. What's even more interesting is Duff's caption: "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment". Hmmm… Even Ainsley wrote, "You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at." Could we be looking at some folks sharing some very familiar-looking apartments on the How I Mey Your Mother pseudo-spinoff series?

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Brandon Micheal Hall
Person
Suraj Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Hulu#Space Force#British#20th Television#Emmy Award#Himym#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: “Happy to Be Vaxxed”

Hilary Duff announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress posted a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories Friday with a caption calling the Delta variant a “little bitch.” She added, “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.” Duff is currently filming How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff to How I Met Your Mother. Her diagnosis comes just days after Duff shared a picture of her on location alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall....
CelebritiesPopculture

Controversial Hilary Duff Photo Resurfaces Amid Gawker Relaunch

After five years of absence, the gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella. No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still up to their old tricks. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering (with flair), Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that is somehow still up on her Instagram page.
Beauty & FashionPopculture

'Modern Family' Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Love

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer after popping the question to his longtime love. The Modern Family actor, 49, announced the happy news Sunday in his typical comedic fashion, joking that after more than five years of dating the pediatric nurse, her response to his question of marriage was a bit more Hollywood than a simple yes.
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Francia Raisa Joins Hilary Duff In 'How I Met Your Father,' Will Still Star On Freeform's 'Grown-ish'

It was just announced that the 33-year-old grown-ish actress has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father, THR reveals. Francia joins previously announced Hilary Duff as Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse, as Valentina, Sophie’s roommate. She “is an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just returned from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous Brit Charlie.”
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Hilary Duff Just Found the Cutest $38 Top on All of Revolve

From Olivia Rodrigo's under-$200 boots to Lily Collins's $100 sneakers, this week has given us plenty of celeb-approved shopping ideas that don't cost a fortune. But Hilary Duff's newest top might take the cake for the most affordable. In a new Instagram post, Duff wore the Afrm Zadie Top in Aqua Ombre Animal ($38), and you'll probably be tempted to buy it on the spot.
TV Seriesbostonnews.net

Hulu reveals full star cast of 'How I Met Your Father'

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Hulu has revealed the cast of its highly anticipated 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff, 'How I Met Your Father'. As per E! News, on Tuesday, Hulu revealed the actors who will star opposite Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell in the 'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma will round out the cast as the friends and family of Jesse (Lowell) and Sophie (Duff).
Public Healthpapermag.com

Hilary Duff Gets Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Actress Hilary Duff revealed Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The former Disney star posted a selfie in bed on her Instagram Story, captioned, "That delta...she's a little bitch." She said that her symptoms include a bad headache, the disappearance of her sense of taste and smell, some sinus pressure, and "brain fog." Still, Duff emphasized that she's "happy to be vaxxed."
Public Healthfangirlish.com

Hilary Duff Is Battling Covid-19

With the surge of the Delta variant, I have to admit, I have become somewhat paranoid. I am terrified of getting Covid again, as the first time was bad enough. Yes, I am fully vaccinated. However, I do know that I can still get the virus, but the vaccine will help prevent the worst outcomes. Hilary Duff announced that she is currently battling the virus, and she is fully vaccinated.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘God Friended Me’ Reunion! Brandon Micheal Hall Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father is staging a mini God Friended Me reunion as Brandon Micheal Hall joins the cast in a recurring role. Hall will join former God Friended Me costar Suraj Sharma in the highly-anticipated series which also features Hilary Duff (Younger), Chris Lowell (GLOW), Francia Raisa (grown-ish), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Tom Ainsley (The Royals).
Public HealthVulture

Hilary Duff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Calls Delta Variant ‘a Little B-tch’

You know what they say: If you can’t take the guff, don’t bluff with the Duff. So Delta variant, you’re officially on notice. On Friday, Hilary Duff announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus. On her Instagram Stories, Duff posted a selfie from bed with the caption, “That delta … she’s a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” followed by a peace-sign emoji. She made a follow-up post to her Stories today, asking her followers, “Should I do a makeup tutorial today?” with the poll options “DO IT GIRL” or “HECK NO SICK FACE,” so the Younger star is in good spirits.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Hilary Duff Just Wore the Supremely Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love

As you head out on your summer adventures, you probably know you need a pair off really comfy walking shoes. Long gone are the days when you trek miles in flimsy flip-flops; instead, sensible shoes have taken over, and there's one comfy shoe argument that all Hollywood moms are in fierce agreement over: Allbirds sneakers are the shoes to wear if you want to walk around town (or run after your kids) without risking foot pain at the end of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy