Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients faces sexual battery charge

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pain management doctor who works in Fort Myers faces a sexual battery and two battery charges for allegedly touching three of his female patients inappropriately, officials said.

The three victims told law enforcement that their doctor, Raul Davila, 66, touched them inappropriately while they were receiving treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZX2P_0bVLb6Im00

One of the victims had been one of Davila’s patients for two years and saw him regularly for pain management.

On July 6, 2021, the victim said Davila was using a “massage gun” on her back while she was laying on her stomach. Davila allegedly touched her inappropriately using his hands and the massage gun during the visit, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim reacted to the inappropriate touching by telling Davila “no” and walking out of the room. She was then brought into another room by Davila where he asked her to keep what happened a secret, deputies said. Davila allegedly blamed her for the incident because she “is so beautiful,” according to deputies.

The second victim told deputies that Davila withheld her medications from her until she sat on his lap. As the woman was sitting on his lap, Davila allegedly started to rub his hands on her back, down to her buttocks, and inside her underwear.

A third victim accused Davila of pulling down her pants, exposing her underwear, and pulling down the side of her shirt, exposing one of her breasts, deputies said.

Davila was arrested on August 17 and faces one count of sexual battery and two counts of battery, according to deputies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breasts#Sexual Battery#Pain Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy