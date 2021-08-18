Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A 17-year-old boy was hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County on Friday the 13th. On Friday, Aug. 13, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian on County Route 46, Adolph Road. While on scene, Sheriff Elbon saw a young man, later identified as 17-year-old Shaun Michael Taylor, laying in the middle of the road with severe damage to his right leg.