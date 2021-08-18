Strike at NE Portland Nabisco bakery enters second week
Approximately 200 union workers at the Nabisco bakery in Northeast Portland walked off the job last week, starting a strike that’s now entering its second week. Cameron Taylor, a business agent at Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 364, said workers began the strike during contract negotiations after Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, floated a contract proposal that includes a more costly health care plan for new hires and makes changes to the traditional workweek schedule that workers say will limit overtime pay.www.oregonlive.com
