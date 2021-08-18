Cancel
Portland, OR

Strike at NE Portland Nabisco bakery enters second week

By Jamie Goldberg
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Approximately 200 union workers at the Nabisco bakery in Northeast Portland walked off the job last week, starting a strike that’s now entering its second week. Cameron Taylor, a business agent at Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 364, said workers began the strike during contract negotiations after Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, floated a contract proposal that includes a more costly health care plan for new hires and makes changes to the traditional workweek schedule that workers say will limit overtime pay.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
