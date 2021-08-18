Strike at NE Portland Nabisco bakery enters second week

In her two auditions on “America’s Got Talent” this season, Portland-based singer Storm Large has demonstrated the talent and charisma that has made her a favorite with audiences, especially in Portland. But despite earning a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara in her first audition, Large wasn’t immediately moved forward to the live shows. Instead, she was one of five acts who had to perform in “AGT: America’s Wildcard,” a special that streamed on Peacock earlier this month.