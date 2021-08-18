OBR Analytics: Demetric Felton's Prospective Role and Impact

Coach Matt Nagy said Dalton will start against the Rams in Week 1, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Nagy said the Bears need to see Dalton in the regular season, which may or may not be his reason for standing by journeyman veteran over Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick from the 2021 draft. The Bears offensive line is questionable and might be uniquely vulnerable to Week 1 opponent Aaron Donald, so it wouldn't be shocking if the Bears wanted to keep Fields out of those treacherous waters. With that said, even if the Bears are in part trying to protect Fields, Dalton could earn a longer leash if he plays competently in that tough matchup. As much as Fields is the inevitable future for the Bears, it seems Nagy is committed to giving Dalton at least one chance to prove himself as the team's starting quarterback of the present.